OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for OPENLANE Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is 473.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KAR is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) is $18.00, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for KAR is 106.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On August 11, 2023, KAR’s average trading volume was 616.33K shares.

KAR) stock’s latest price update

OPENLANE Inc. (NYSE: KAR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.17relation to previous closing price of 15.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/25/22 that Carvana Expects a ‘Challenging’ First Quarter. But the Stock Rises on Adesa Purchase.

KAR’s Market Performance

OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) has seen a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.65% decline in the past month and a -1.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for KAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.51% for KAR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KAR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KAR Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAR fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, OPENLANE Inc. saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+38.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPENLANE Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on OPENLANE Inc. (KAR), the company’s capital structure generated 106.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.52. Total debt to assets is 44.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.