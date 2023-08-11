Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPEN is 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPEN is $3.31, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on August 11, 2023 was 25.13M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) has dropped by -5.62 compared to previous close of 3.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/23 that Opendoor, Redfin Stocks Tumble on Weak Outlooks

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has fallen by -7.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.19% and a quarterly rise of 55.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.67% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.08% for OPEN’s stock, with a 46.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 182.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Aug 09. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 20,130,676 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $1,716,900 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Megan D., the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 39,579 shares at $4.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Meyer Megan D. is holding 2,828,949 shares at $172,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.