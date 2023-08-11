OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is $15.67, which is $8.59 above the current market price. The public float for OSPN is 36.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSPN on August 11, 2023 was 227.68K shares.

The stock price of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) has plunged by -19.43 when compared to previous closing price of 13.33, but the company has seen a -19.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OSPN’s Market Performance

OSPN’s stock has fallen by -19.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.79% and a quarterly drop of -25.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for OneSpan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.38% for OSPN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for OSPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSPN Trading at -26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN fell by -19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, OneSpan Inc. saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSPN starting from McConnell Michael J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Sep 08. After this action, McConnell Michael J now owns 50,408 shares of OneSpan Inc., valued at $59,800 using the latest closing price.

McConnell Michael J, the Director of OneSpan Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that McConnell Michael J is holding 44,408 shares at $19,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpan Inc. stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at -6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.54. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpan Inc. (OSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.00. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.