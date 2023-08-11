Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for ODD’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) is 80.78x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ODD is 11.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On August 11, 2023, ODD’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has increased by 8.46 when compared to last closing price of 50.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 19 hours ago that Oddity Tech Lifts Forecasts, Posts Solid Profit in First Report Since IPO

ODD Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -1.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oddity Tech Ltd. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.