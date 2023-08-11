Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has dropped by -6.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NOGN is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOGN is $3.25, which is $4.73 above than the current price. The public float for NOGN is 6.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of NOGN on August 11, 2023 was 164.24K shares.

NOGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has seen a -7.24% decrease in the past week, with a -26.33% drop in the past month, and a -56.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.73% for NOGN’s stock, with a -90.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -33.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9319. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -95.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc., purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc. stands at -55.81. The total capital return value is set at -34.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.63. Equity return is now at value 81.40, with -86.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.