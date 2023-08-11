Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.63 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a -26.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/23 that Nikola Stock Falls. There Is a Lot of News to Digest.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKLA is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is $2.70, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 617.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.42% of that float. On August 11, 2023, NKLA’s average trading volume was 82.05M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA stock saw a decrease of -26.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 120.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.18% for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.12% for NKLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.46%, as shares sank -17.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +196.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -26.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4237. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from RUSSELL MARK A, who sale 252,260 shares at the price of $0.78 back on May 12. After this action, RUSSELL MARK A now owns 1,632,657 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $196,886 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL MARK A, the Director of Nikola Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RUSSELL MARK A is holding 1,884,917 shares at $59,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corporation stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08.

Based on Nikola Corporation (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.