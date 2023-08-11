Navigating the Volatility of IO Biotech Inc.’s (IOBT) Stock

The stock of IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) has gone down by -2.14% for the week, with a -2.14% drop in the past month and a -6.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.88% for IOBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for IOBT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) is $12.25, which is $10.42 above the current market price. The public float for IOBT is 25.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IOBT on August 11, 2023 was 180.48K shares.

IOBT) stock’s latest price update

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IOBT Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8530. In addition, IO Biotech Inc. saw -20.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Vivo Capital IX, LLC, who purchase 3,157,894 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 09. After this action, Vivo Capital IX, LLC now owns 3,157,894 shares of IO Biotech Inc., valued at $5,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Amy, the Chief Financial Officer of IO Biotech Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Sullivan Amy is holding 25,000 shares at $58,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -40.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.48. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -45.00 for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.