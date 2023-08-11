Navigating the Volatility of CXApp Inc.’s (CXAI) Stock

In the past week, CXAI stock has gone down by -11.76%, with a monthly decline of -29.76% and a quarterly plunge of -18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for CXAI’s stock, with a -24.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on August 11, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has increased by 6.97 when compared to last closing price of 6.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.