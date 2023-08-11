Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has gone down by -23.02% for the week, with a -22.63% drop in the past month and a -8.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.54% for MPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.45% for MPW’s stock, with a -25.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is 15.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPW is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is $11.27, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for MPW is 590.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.99% of that float. On August 11, 2023, MPW’s average trading volume was 12.07M shares.

The stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) has decreased by -5.78 when compared to last closing price of 8.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that Big Hospital Property Owner Expects Earnings Hit

MPW Trading at -18.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW fell by -22.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.