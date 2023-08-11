Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFIN is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MFIN is $11.50, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for MFIN is 18.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFIN on August 11, 2023 was 68.26K shares.

MFIN) stock’s latest price update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.74 in comparison to its previous close of 9.35, however, the company has experienced a -11.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MFIN’s Market Performance

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has experienced a -11.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.22% rise in the past month, and a 27.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for MFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.15% for MFIN’s stock, with a 16.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFIN Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFIN fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Medallion Financial Corp. saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.66 for the present operating margin

+84.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medallion Financial Corp. stands at +21.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 608.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.89. Total debt to assets is 81.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 438.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.