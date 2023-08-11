MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.44 in relation to its previous close of 4.36. However, the company has experienced a -11.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MXCT is $9.96, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for MXCT is 101.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MXCT on August 11, 2023 was 437.93K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MXCT stock saw a decrease of -11.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.09% for MXCT’s stock, with a -22.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MXCT Trading at -15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Johnston John Joseph, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Jul 26. After this action, Johnston John Joseph now owns 120,583 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $23,750 using the latest closing price.

Doerfler Douglas, the President and CEO of MaxCyte Inc., sale 16,757 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Doerfler Douglas is holding 333,197 shares at $84,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.