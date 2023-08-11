Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) has surged by 0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 17.41, but the company has seen a -2.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MATV is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MATV is $27.00, which is $9.5 above the current price. The public float for MATV is 53.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MATV on August 11, 2023 was 432.25K shares.

MATV’s Market Performance

The stock of Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has seen a -2.29% decrease in the past week, with a 9.79% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for MATV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for MATV stock, with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MATV Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,902 shares at the price of $19.83 back on Dec 19. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 300,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $97,207 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc., purchase 5,399 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 295,098 shares at $106,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+20.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV), the company’s capital structure generated 148.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.