Make Informed Decisions with AECOM (ACM) Stock Updates

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has gone up by 0.65% for the week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month and a 9.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for ACM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for ACM’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AECOM (ACM) by analysts is $99.80, which is $12.62 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 138.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ACM was 881.43K shares.

ACM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 85.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.31. In addition, AECOM saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 20,618 shares at the price of $82.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 44,159 shares of AECOM, valued at $1,709,645 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 6,498 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 73,351 shares at $539,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.33. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, AECOM (ACM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.