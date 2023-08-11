Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LOGI stock has gone down by -0.21%, with a monthly gain of 10.71% and a quarterly surge of 6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for LOGI’s stock, with a 14.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LOGI is $70.93, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 156.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for LOGI on August 11, 2023 was 662.54K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 67.53, but the company has seen a -0.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/25/23 that Investors Digest a Slew of Earnings Reports Tuesday

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.27. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 800 shares at the price of $65.35 back on May 25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,984 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $52,280 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 2,500 shares at $56.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 14,784 shares at $140,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.