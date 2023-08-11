LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) by analysts is $33.10, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 64.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RAMP was 474.97K shares.

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP)’s stock price has surge by 18.28relation to previous closing price of 27.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RAMP’s Market Performance

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has seen a 12.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.82% gain in the past month and a 31.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for RAMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for RAMP’s stock, with a 33.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw 36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from JENSON WARREN, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Mar 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 218,605 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $467,400 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 238,605 shares at $231,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.