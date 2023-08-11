Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 37.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONK) is $80.65, which is $13.03 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 201.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FWONK on August 11, 2023 was 916.80K shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ: FWONK) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 70.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

FWONK’s Market Performance

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONK) has experienced a -3.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.85% drop in the past month, and a 2.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for FWONK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for FWONK’s stock, with a 5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWONK Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -5.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 109,100 shares at the price of $72.49 back on Aug 08. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 3,131,281 shares of Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock, valued at $7,908,406 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock, purchase 140,000 shares at $35.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 3,658,473 shares at $4,998,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.