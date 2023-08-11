Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTRN is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) is $18.50, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for LTRN is 8.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On August 11, 2023, LTRN’s average trading volume was 43.45K shares.

LTRN) stock’s latest price update

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.07 in comparison to its previous close of 4.67, however, the company has experienced a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTRN’s Market Performance

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) has experienced a 5.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month, and a -10.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for LTRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for LTRN’s stock, with a -2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LTRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $32 based on the research report published on October 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LTRN Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRN rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Lantern Pharma Inc. saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRN starting from Kreis Leslie W., who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Nov 08. After this action, Kreis Leslie W. now owns 71,774 shares of Lantern Pharma Inc., valued at $1,540,000 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Aaron G.L., the 10% Owner of Lantern Pharma Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Fletcher Aaron G.L. is holding 71,774 shares at $1,540,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRN

The total capital return value is set at -22.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34. Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.