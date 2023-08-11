Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has jumped by 1.73 compared to previous close of 23.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Right Now?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KVUE is $28.00, which is $3.98 above the current price. The public float for KVUE is 198.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KVUE on August 11, 2023 was 7.63M shares.

KVUE’s Market Performance

KVUE’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month and a -8.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Kenvue Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for KVUE’s stock, with a -6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVUE Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE rose by +1.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.10. In addition, Kenvue Inc. saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.26 back on May 11. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 20,000 shares of Kenvue Inc., valued at $525,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc. stands at +13.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27.

Based on Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.