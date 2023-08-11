Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen a -30.00% decrease in the past week, with a -7.43% drop in the past month, and a -0.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.32% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.60% for KIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KIQ is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KIQ is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for KIQ on August 11, 2023 was 189.72K shares.

KIQ stock's latest price update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ)’s stock price has dropped by -26.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIQ Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3473. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw -13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.