KB Home (KBH) Stock Sees a-2.39 Decrease

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has gone down by -0.96% for the week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month and a 16.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 32.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 6.04x. The 36-month beta value for KBH is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KBH is $57.62, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for KBH is 63.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on August 11, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has decreased by -2.39 when compared to last closing price of 54.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $61 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.91. In addition, KB Home saw 65.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from Kaminski Jeff, who sale 108,396 shares at the price of $51.15 back on Jul 11. After this action, Kaminski Jeff now owns 152,626 shares of KB Home, valued at $5,544,455 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 150,000 shares at $45.26 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 1,472,577 shares at $6,788,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In summary, KB Home (KBH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.