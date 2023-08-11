Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is $6.50, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for KPTI is 107.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KPTI on August 11, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KPTI) stock’s latest price update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)’s stock price has soared by 3.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPTI’s Market Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has experienced a -7.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month, and a -38.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for KPTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KPTI Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6680. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 3,722 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Aug 07. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 802,018 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,402 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Stuart, the EVP, Chief Development Officer of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,845 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Poulton Stuart is holding 156,286 shares at $4,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -105.23. The total capital return value is set at -108.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.07. Equity return is now at value 207.20, with -46.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.