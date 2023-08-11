Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.03 in comparison to its previous close of 3.59, however, the company has experienced a -16.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is above average at 15.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) is $6.00, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for JRSH is 5.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JRSH on August 11, 2023 was 14.15K shares.

JRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) has seen a -16.10% decrease in the past week, with a -11.99% drop in the past month, and a -27.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for JRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.52% for JRSH’s stock, with a -24.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRSH stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for JRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JRSH in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JRSH Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRSH fell by -16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. saw -16.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.11. Total debt to assets is 0.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.