Jabil Inc. (JBL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JBL is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBL is $118.67, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for JBL is 127.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for JBL on August 11, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

JBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has decreased by -0.55 when compared to last closing price of 107.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Jabil Stock Stumbles After Earnings Match Forecast

JBL’s Market Performance

JBL’s stock has fallen by -2.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly rise of 36.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Jabil Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for JBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBL Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.43. In addition, Jabil Inc. saw 56.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from ANSARI ANOUSHEH, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $108.61 back on Jul 05. After this action, ANSARI ANOUSHEH now owns 38,000 shares of Jabil Inc., valued at $325,825 using the latest closing price.

BORGES STEVEN D, the EVP, CEO, DMS of Jabil Inc., sale 8,483 shares at $83.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that BORGES STEVEN D is holding 159,129 shares at $707,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+7.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc. stands at +2.98. The total capital return value is set at 23.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.77. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc. (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 152.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.34. Total debt to assets is 18.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jabil Inc. (JBL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.