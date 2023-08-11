Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IVVD is also noteworthy at -0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVVD is $2.50, which is $0.95 above than the current price. The public float for IVVD is 81.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of IVVD on August 11, 2023 was 401.51K shares.

IVVD) stock's latest price update

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 1.56. However, the company has experienced a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that Invivyd Names Fred Driscoll as Interim CFO, Cuts Some Positions

IVVD’s Market Performance

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has seen a 4.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.67% gain in the past month and a 9.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for IVVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.38% for IVVD’s stock, with a -13.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVVD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IVVD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IVVD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IVVD Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVVD rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4520. In addition, Invivyd Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IVVD

The total capital return value is set at -53.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.68. Equity return is now at value -47.70, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on Invivyd Inc. (IVVD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04. Total debt to assets is 0.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.