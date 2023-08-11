Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) has gone up by 11.98% for the week, with a 9.93% rise in the past month and a 35.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for ICMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.72% for ICMB’s stock, with a 16.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ICMB is at 1.85.

The public float for ICMB is 10.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ICMB on August 11, 2023 was 17.54K shares.

ICMB) stock’s latest price update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.27 in comparison to its previous close of 3.94, however, the company has experienced a 11.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICMB Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICMB rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.