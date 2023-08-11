HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a -6.63% drop in the past month, and a 10.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for HUBS’s stock, with a 26.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is $583.04, which is $68.86 above the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 47.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBS on August 11, 2023 was 552.87K shares.

HUBS) stock’s latest price update

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.88 in relation to its previous close of 488.07. However, the company has experienced a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that HubSpot Earnings Wow Analysts: ‘Bears Need Some Aspirin’ After Results

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $520 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $536.29. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 75.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Harvey Dawson Alyssa, who sale 766 shares at the price of $569.43 back on Aug 02. After this action, Harvey Dawson Alyssa now owns 10,062 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $436,183 using the latest closing price.

Halligan Brian, the Executive Chair of HubSpot Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $556.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Halligan Brian is holding 586,876 shares at $4,731,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.