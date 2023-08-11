G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has surged by 0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 21.50, but the company has seen a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIII is 2.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is $20.33, which is -$1.29 below the current market price. The public float for GIII is 39.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On August 11, 2023, GIII’s average trading volume was 477.12K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII stock saw an increase of 3.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.14% and a quarterly increase of 33.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for GIII’s stock, with a 26.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.71. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 57.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,904 shares at the price of $20.42 back on Jul 12. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 31,070 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $222,660 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Sammy, the Vice Chairman and President of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 208,943 shares at $19.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Aaron Sammy is holding 200,143 shares at $4,126,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.