Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.12.

The public float for FEMY is 9.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FEMY on August 11, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) has dropped by -6.50 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FEMY’s Market Performance

FEMY’s stock has fallen by -20.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly drop of -51.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.96% for Femasys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.44% for FEMY’s stock, with a -55.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.63%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -20.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4851. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -52.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -62.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.