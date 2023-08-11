EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) by analysts is $31.75, which is $17.73 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.86% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of EYPT was 529.23K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has increased by 6.78 when compared to last closing price of 13.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a 11.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.57% gain in the past month and a 109.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.41% for EYPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 157.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 55.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 300.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -51.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.