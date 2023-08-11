Examining the Volatility of DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) Stock

In the past week, DMTK stock has gone down by -25.56%, with a monthly decline of -32.07% and a quarterly plunge of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.23% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.06% for DMTK’s stock, with a -28.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is $5.10, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMTK on August 11, 2023 was 360.06K shares.

DMTK) stock’s latest price update

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.05 in comparison to its previous close of 2.48, however, the company has experienced a -25.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -25.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 31.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 437 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 290,041 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $1,245 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 350 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 284,757 shares at $998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -59.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.