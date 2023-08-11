Evaluating the Ups and Downs of EnerSys’s (ENS) Stock

The stock of EnerSys (ENS) has seen a -13.65% decrease in the past week, with a -17.60% drop in the past month, and a 7.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for ENS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.83% for ENS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is above average at 21.39x. The 36-month beta value for ENS is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ENS is $125.25, which is $28.06 above than the current price. The public float for ENS is 40.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ENS on August 11, 2023 was 277.39K shares.

ENS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) has plunged by -11.51 when compared to previous closing price of 102.77, but the company has seen a -13.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENS stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for ENS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENS in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $137 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENS Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENS fell by -13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.05. In addition, EnerSys saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENS starting from Zogby Andrew M., who sale 10,537 shares at the price of $104.21 back on Jun 08. After this action, Zogby Andrew M. now owns 20,495 shares of EnerSys, valued at $1,098,081 using the latest closing price.

Zogby Andrew M., the Pres. Energy Systems Global of EnerSys, sale 4,352 shares at $90.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Zogby Andrew M. is holding 26,030 shares at $394,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+22.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnerSys stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on EnerSys (ENS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00. Total debt to assets is 32.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In summary, EnerSys (ENS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.