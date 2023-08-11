Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s (CPSI) Stock

In the past week, CPSI stock has gone down by -20.14%, with a monthly decline of -14.77% and a quarterly plunge of -11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.21% for CPSI’s stock, with a -23.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) Right Now?

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPSI is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPSI is 13.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPSI on August 11, 2023 was 65.40K shares.

CPSI) stock’s latest price update

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.66 in comparison to its previous close of 26.15, however, the company has experienced a -20.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CPSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPSI Trading at -16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSI fell by -20.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSI starting from DYE DAVID A, who sale 400 shares at the price of $28.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, DYE DAVID A now owns 46,800 shares of Computer Programs and Systems Inc., valued at $11,492 using the latest closing price.

DYE DAVID A, the Chief Operating Officer of Computer Programs and Systems Inc., sale 400 shares at $27.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DYE DAVID A is holding 47,200 shares at $11,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+35.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at -2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.86. Total debt to assets is 32.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.