Evaluating the Impact of -6.49 Increase on Gambling.com Group Limited’s (GAMB) Stock

The stock of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has gone down by -2.29% for the week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month and a 19.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.72% for GAMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for GAMB’s stock, with a 21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) is 104.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GAMB is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) is $13.63, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for GAMB is 13.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On August 11, 2023, GAMB’s average trading volume was 174.03K shares.

GAMB) stock’s latest price update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.49 compared to its previous closing price of 12.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GAMB Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Gambling.com Group Limited saw 30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Limited stands at +3.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.32. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.