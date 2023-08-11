Evaluating the Impact of 1.64 Increase on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ) Stock

In the past week, JAZZ stock has gone up by 4.35%, with a monthly gain of 7.89% and a quarterly plunge of -0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for JAZZ’s stock, with a -4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for JAZZ is $202.69, which is $66.2 above the current market price. The public float for JAZZ is 62.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume for JAZZ on August 11, 2023 was 568.93K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.64relation to previous closing price of 133.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JAZZ Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.49. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Carr Patricia, who sale 126 shares at the price of $127.92 back on Jun 07. After this action, Carr Patricia now owns 6,286 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $16,117 using the latest closing price.

Patil Neena M, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 1,600 shares at $127.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Patil Neena M is holding 32,826 shares at $204,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.