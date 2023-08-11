Evaluating the Impact of -1.34 Increase on AngioDynamics Inc.’s (ANGO) Stock

The stock of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a -16.99% drop in the past month, and a -11.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for ANGO’s stock, with a -29.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ANGO is 36.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ANGO was 372.53K shares.

ANGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) has decreased by -1.34 when compared to last closing price of 8.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw -41.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Trowbridge Stephen A, the EVP and CFO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 1,083 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Trowbridge Stephen A is holding 89,581 shares at $14,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngioDynamics Inc. stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.89. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.64. Total debt to assets is 9.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.