Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENZ is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is $5.50, The public float for ENZ is 38.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On August 11, 2023, ENZ’s average trading volume was 283.90K shares.

ENZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) has increased by 7.19 when compared to last closing price of 1.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENZ’s Market Performance

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has experienced a 5.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.81% rise in the past month, and a -38.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for ENZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.64% for ENZ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENZ stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ENZ by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ENZ in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on October 18, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

ENZ Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENZ rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4665. In addition, Enzo Biochem Inc. saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENZ starting from Wolf James G., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Wolf James G. now owns 115,000 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc., valued at $6,450 using the latest closing price.

Wolf James G., the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of Enzo Biochem Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Wolf James G. is holding 4,100,000 shares at $6,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.17 for the present operating margin

+39.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enzo Biochem Inc. stands at -17.06. The total capital return value is set at -11.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.98. Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ), the company’s capital structure generated 37.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.43. Total debt to assets is 21.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.