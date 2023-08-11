Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) is $14.10, The public float for EFXT is 114.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFXT on August 11, 2023 was 38.33K shares.

EFXT) stock’s latest price update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.28 in comparison to its previous close of 7.98, however, the company has experienced a -9.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EFXT’s Market Performance

Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) has seen a -9.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.54% decline in the past month and a 10.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for EFXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.50% for EFXT’s stock, with a 10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFXT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EFXT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EFXT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFXT Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFXT fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Enerflex Ltd. saw 12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+17.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerflex Ltd. stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.29.

Based on Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 34.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.