Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EMN is $94.61, which is $9.18 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 117.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for EMN on August 11, 2023 was 919.19K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has jumped by 1.53 compared to previous close of 84.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/08/23 that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

EMN’s Market Performance

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has experienced a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a 7.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for EMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.23. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.