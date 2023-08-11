Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has increased by 11.04 when compared to last closing price of 14.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/01/23 that Bad boys: Four dumb ways people just got caught allegedly engaging in insider trading

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 7.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DWAC on August 11, 2023 was 892.30K shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 6.62% increase in the past week, with a 27.11% rise in the past month, and a 22.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.52% for DWAC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.52. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.