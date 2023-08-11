Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for DCPH is 55.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of DCPH was 437.45K shares.

DCPH) stock’s latest price update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH)’s stock price has plunge by 11.50relation to previous closing price of 13.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DCPH’s Market Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has seen a 16.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.30% gain in the past month and a 11.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for DCPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.15% for DCPH’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCPH Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH rose by +16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Flynn Daniel Lee, who sale 1,655 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Jun 16. After this action, Flynn Daniel Lee now owns 57,158 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $23,835 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Thomas Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,655 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Kelly Thomas Patrick is holding 57,140 shares at $23,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.32 for the present operating margin

+88.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -133.49. The total capital return value is set at -51.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.10. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -36.60 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.