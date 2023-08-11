CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): A Technical Analysis

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $20.83, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on August 11, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

The stock price of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has jumped by 0.58 compared to previous close of 19.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has fallen by -0.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.78% and a quarterly rise of 64.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for CVBF’s stock, with a -5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 92,704 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Aug 08. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 257,704 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,771,870 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 165,000 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 165,000 shares at $3,220,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.