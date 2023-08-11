Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.73 in comparison to its previous close of 30.00, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 472.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRTO is $39.36, which is $10.04 above the current market price. The public float for CRTO is 55.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for CRTO on August 11, 2023 was 232.25K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO’s stock has seen a -3.47% decrease for the week, with a -13.86% drop in the past month and a -3.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Criteo S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for CRTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $37 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRTO Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.32. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from van der Kooi Frederik, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Aug 07. After this action, van der Kooi Frederik now owns 1,500 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $45,675 using the latest closing price.

Glickman Sarah JS, the Chief Financial Officer of Criteo S.A., sale 5,461 shares at $32.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Glickman Sarah JS is holding 258,832 shares at $178,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.75. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A. (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.