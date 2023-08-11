Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 270.55. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/23 that Bud Light Boycott Can’t Douse Anheuser-Busch InBev

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STZ is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STZ is $282.86, which is $10.89 above the current price. The public float for STZ is 160.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STZ on August 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a -0.04% decrease in the past week, with a 7.06% rise in the past month, and a 18.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for STZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for STZ stock, with a simple moving average of 13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $267.94. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw 15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Hernandez Ernesto M, who sale 5,086 shares at the price of $269.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hernandez Ernesto M now owns 3,649 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $1,368,121 using the latest closing price.

Bourdeau James O., the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 30,723 shares at $269.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Bourdeau James O. is holding 5,500 shares at $8,264,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.34. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 154.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.64. Total debt to assets is 52.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.