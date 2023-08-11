Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COHN is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COHN is $50.00, The public float for COHN is 1.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COHN on August 11, 2023 was 49.03K shares.

COHN) stock’s latest price update

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN)’s stock price has soared by 17.19 in relation to previous closing price of 7.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 56.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COHN’s Market Performance

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has experienced a 56.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 121.68% rise in the past month, and a 29.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for COHN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.99% for COHN’s stock, with a 22.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COHN Trading at 95.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +119.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHN rose by +56.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Cohen & Company Inc. saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHN starting from Listman Douglas, who sale 2,332 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Mar 14. After this action, Listman Douglas now owns 8,334 shares of Cohen & Company Inc., valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

DAWSON G STEVEN, the Director of Cohen & Company Inc., sale 254 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DAWSON G STEVEN is holding 26,716 shares at $2,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+91.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Company Inc. stands at -13.40. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.59. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,070.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.45. Total debt to assets is 56.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.