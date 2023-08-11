Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) has jumped by 13.04 compared to previous close of 58.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) Right Now?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCOI is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCOI is $72.90, which is $4.23 above the current price. The public float for CCOI is 42.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCOI on August 11, 2023 was 310.21K shares.

CCOI’s Market Performance

CCOI’s stock has seen a 13.27% increase for the week, with a 1.66% rise in the past month and a 0.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for CCOI’s stock, with a 5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCOI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCOI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCOI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCOI Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCOI rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.21. In addition, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCOI starting from BROOKS STEVEN D, who sale 4,202 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, BROOKS STEVEN D now owns 33,277 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., valued at $273,130 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER DAVE, the CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., sale 7,061 shares at $62.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SCHAEFFER DAVE is holding 4,948,781 shares at $440,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.38 for the present operating margin

+46.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stands at +0.86. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.