Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) has decreased by -6.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is $3.00, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 30.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CODX on August 11, 2023 was 128.39K shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stock saw a decrease of -8.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.33% for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.01% for CODX’s stock, with a -44.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4158. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw -51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.87 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at -41.61. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.43. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.