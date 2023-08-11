Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 133.07. However, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Choice Hotels Seeks to Buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Is It Worth Investing in Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is 23.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHH is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is $125.91, which is -$7.86 below the current market price. The public float for CHH is 31.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.57% of that float. On August 11, 2023, CHH’s average trading volume was 521.64K shares.

CHH’s Market Performance

CHH’s stock has seen a 5.99% increase for the week, with a 12.64% rise in the past month and a 10.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Choice Hotels International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.48% for CHH stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CHH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $134 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHH Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.80. In addition, Choice Hotels International Inc. saw 19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from Dragisich Dominic, who sale 15,877 shares at the price of $124.55 back on Jul 11. After this action, Dragisich Dominic now owns 83,739 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc., valued at $1,977,435 using the latest closing price.

JEWS WILLIAM L, the Director of Choice Hotels International Inc., sale 2,214 shares at $119.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that JEWS WILLIAM L is holding 23,389 shares at $264,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International Inc. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.69.

Based on Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), the company’s capital structure generated 830.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.26. Total debt to assets is 60.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 822.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.