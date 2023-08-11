Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has dropped by -6.18 compared to previous close of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.85x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On August 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CJET was 1.24M shares.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET’s stock has seen a -13.52% decrease for the week, with a -30.37% drop in the past month and a -52.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for Chijet Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.52% for CJET’s stock, with a -69.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -29.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -13.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -76.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.