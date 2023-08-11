Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a -1.45% decrease in the past week, with a 3.05% gain in the past month, and a 7.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for CHKP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CHKP is at 0.66.

The public float for CHKP is 88.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume for CHKP on August 11, 2023 was 931.99K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has soared by 2.90 in relation to previous closing price of 126.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.98. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.