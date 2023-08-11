CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has jumped by 0.38 compared to previous close of 10.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CCCS is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCCS is $12.90, which is $2.39 above than the current price. The public float for CCCS is 603.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on August 11, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a 13.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for CCCS’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 20.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In summary, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.